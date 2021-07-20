How Telehealth and Video visits at Intermountain Healthcare can help you easily access care

Intermountain Healthcare’s Connect Care service is a video call platform like Facetime or Zoom that provides secure access for convenient, high-quality urgent care from wherever and whenever you need it.

Patients can use their smartphone, tablet, or computer to connect with an Intermountain clinician 24/7/365, on weekends, and even on holidays. Visits don’t have to be scheduled, patients can connect whenever they need help.

“Connect Care can be used for a variety of conditions which you would traditionally be seen in an urgent care,” said Cheryl Ledward, Connect Care clinic manager. “We can treat conditions such as stuffy and runny nose, allergies, sore throat, eye infections, cough, suspicion of COVID infection, painful urination in adult women, lower back pain, joint pain or strains, and minor skin problems.”

Intermountain Connect Care has been especially helpful during the COVID pandemic because they have been able to assess patients while still at home, thus lowering the risk to them and others.

Tests are being ordered by the Connect Care provider, and the patient is directed to a self-collect station to provide a saliva specimen. Clinicians then notify the patients when their test is back.

“Connect Care is a convenient choice for urgent care needs at any time of the day or night and on weekends and holidays. You don’t have to get dressed – or get your children dressed – and drive across town. You just log in,” said Ledward.

In addition, your condition can be treated at a lower cost compared to traditional urgent care consults in a brick and mortar facility, the doctor’s office, or emergency rooms.

“Most insurers cover Connect Care visits, minus your deductible. Some even wave the deductible,” said Ledward, who suggests checking with your insurance provider for specifics on your plan. “If you don’t have insurance, visits are only $59.”

Intermountain Healthcare patients can access Connect Care through the MyHealth+ app.

If you’re not an Intermountain patient, you can access it through the Connect Care app on your device’s app store or by visiting their website.

Simply create an account with your personal health and insurance information.

Your visit summary is also available on the MyHealth+ app and your primary care provider will also have access to the record of your visit.

“If the Connect Care provider can’t safely treat your condition over the video visit, and they refer you to be seen in-person, you won’t be charged for a visit if we can’t help,” added Ledward.

Ledward said Connect Care isn’t designed for major medical emergencies, and should not be used or the following conditions:

Chest pain or pressure

Uncontrolled bleeding

Sudden or severe pain

Coughing / vomiting blood

Difficulty breathing or shortness of breath

Sudden dizziness, weakness, change in vision, slurred speech, numbness, or other neurological changes

Severe or persistent vomiting or diarrhea

Changes in mental status, such as confusion

Assault, physical or sexual abuse, or child abuse

“Please call 9-1-1 for emergencies,” she stressed

Interpretation services are also available on Intermountain Connect Care. Once you get into the virtual waiting room, an interpreter is available to assist.

Connect Care has other service lines too, such as behavioral health services and a primary care option.

Many providers throughout the Intermountain Healthcare system also offer video visits. These are scheduled, not on-demand. Reach out to your specialist to see if this may be an option for you.

For more information on Intermountain Connect Care, click here.

This article contains sponsored content.