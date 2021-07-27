How Oncology Nurse navigators provide supportive care to improve Cancer patient health and recovery

When a patient receives a cancer diagnosis, the multidisciplinary Intermountain Healthcare oncology team develops a personalized cancer plan.

Part of that plan is an oncology nurse navigator, a nurse who will help “navigate” the patient and their family through all the medical and social services available, information, and education that can sometimes be overwhelming during a cancer journey.

An oncology nurse navigator is a professional nurse with oncology-specific clinical knowledge who specializes in caring for people with cancer. They communicate with patients and their families helping them understand the disease, their treatment plan, and coordination of care – maximizing quality and patient safety.

What help does an Oncology Nurse Navigator provide?

Explains treatment options

Can coordinate tests and appointments

Help provide management of medication

Discusses the emotional impact of the disease

Reinforces patient education on treatment decisions/processes

Informs patients about clinical trial availability

Helps facilitate communication between all members of the healthcare team, the patient, and the patient’s family

Promotes collaboration in cancer treatment

Provides a personal touch and individualized approach in assessing patient’s needs

Serves as a support for patients – being available to answer questions

Links patients to support groups and other valuable resources

The Intermountain oncology nurse navigators also collaborate with clinical areas and providers to ensure the best quality care in a timely and caring way for patients. The nurse navigators, together with the multidisciplinary team, promote continuity of care while navigating the cancer continuum.

Patient navigation is not new but is gaining prominence, to the extent that it’s often now a requirement for major oncology accreditation.

These requirements are not the only reason nurse navigator programs are growing across the country. Studies have also proven the clinical benefits, which include increased screening rates, reduced broken appointments, more timely follow-ups, and overall improvements in patient satisfaction.

