How hospitals are taking care of front line and essential workers

Like most healthcare organizations across the country, MountainStar Healthcare has experienced significant drops in patient volume as a result of COVID-19. These circumstances have created situations where there is often not enough patients to support the workforce in getting their full hours. Parent company, HCA Healthcare, has implemented great programs to support staff, Vice President Mike Pence even tweeted about it.

Locally HCA hospitals include the MountainStar network. MountainStar Healthcare is identifying redeployment opportunities to keep team members working where volume levels are high. The absolute goal is to get all staff 100 percent of their hours and 100 percent of their expected pay.

Mark Robinson, CEO of St. Mark’s Hospital and part of MountainStar Healthcare wanted to talk about the different benefits MountainStar Healthcare is providing its employees to get through this difficult time.

For employees who can’t be redeployed or find sufficient hours to work, MountainStar Healthcare will continue to pay staff 70 percent of their normal paycheck, even if they can’t work a single hour during a pay period. Any employee working in direct patient care who is exposed to COVID-19 and needs to be quarantined will be paid 100 percent of their base pay whether they were exposed to COVID-19 at work or outside of work.

For several weeks now, each MountainStar hospitals has provided daycare options to team members who needed support while their kids are home from school. MountainStar is now working with the state of Utah’s new childcare program to add extra care coverage where needed.

MountainStar is offering free scrub laundering for each care giver to prevent carrying the virus home on clothing.

HCA Healthcare has worked out agreements with major hotel chains to provide housing for MountainStar staff who provide care to COVID-19 patients and prefer not to go home to their loved ones. Staying at a hotel is not mandatory, but an additional option given to those on the frontlines of the pandemic.

In these extremely stressful times, MountainStar hospital staff have access to a free call line to talk with a mental health professional anytime, day or night. It is a top priority for our colleagues to come out of this pandemic mentally healthy as well as physically.

MountainStar is proud of its teams. It’s extremely grateful for all the notes, meals and things sent out to the staff. The workers are truly heroes and should be supported for their bravery each and every day.

