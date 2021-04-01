Hope is essential for children with critical illnesses, help unlock the life-changing power with Make-A-Wish

Jared Perry, President & Chief Executive Officer, Make-A-Wish Utah joined ABC4 Utah to talk with Nicea about the campaign that is happening through April.

Make-A-Wish Mission: Together, they create life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses.

They are on a quest to bring every eligible child’s wish to life because a wish is an integral part of a

child’s treatment.

Research shows children who have wishes granted can build the physical and emotional strength

they need to fight a critical illness. The effects of COVID-19 continue to present a unique set of obstacles for wish-granting.

Until it is deemed safe for wish families to travel, they are working with families to reimagine the

wish process and collectively discover new ways to grant wishes for children in our community

while keeping health and safety as our top priority.

The average cash cost of a wish has increased by over 50% (+$2,500)

Community support is more vital than ever in helping us reach our vision of granting the wish of every eligible child in Utah.

DRIVE FOR WISHES KICK OFF

Throughout the month of April, Make-A-Wish Utah will be enhancing its mission to grant wishes for

children battling critical illnesses through the Drive for Wishes initiative, powered by Strong Auto

Group. Make-A-Wish will engage communities throughout the state in wish activities specifically

dedicated to local wish children.

As part of this initiative, a Make-A-Wish car donated by Strong Auto Group will traverse the state.

Anytime you spot the car, you’ll know the power of a Wish is at work within your community.

On Tuesday, we kicked off this year’s Drive for Wishes event by unveiling this year’s Make-A-Wish Car. This was a virtual event and we are grateful to our sponsors who were able to attend.

Wish kid Miles and his family joined us online to talk about his wish for a train-set shopping spree.

Be on the lookout throughout April for Wish Car sightings in your neighborhood.

Viewers can support Drive for Wishes by donating online. While you are there, consider becoming a Wish Hero

FOR MORE INFORMATION: Visit their website or call them at 801-262-9474

