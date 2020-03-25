Highlighting Front Line Workers

Martha Gamble, Director of Medical/Surgical Services with St. Marks hospital joined us today to highlight front line workers in during the coronavirus pandemic.

St. Marks Hospital is also taking extra precautions during this time by adding a blue tent for people to check in and be given directions on how to proceed. Martha shared stories with ABC4’s Emily Clark of hope and how employees of St. Marks Hospital and families of patients are working together as a community to help one another during these unprecedented times.

For ways that you can help visit their website.

