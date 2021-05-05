Help meet the growing delivery demand to provide more kids with more food

USANA Kids Eat is launching the Buck for a Truck fundraiser campaign to get a new delivery truck.

USANA Health Sciences is a global nutritional company headquartered in Utah and they have established the USANA Kids Eat non-profit organization to pack and distribute over 800 backpacks of food every weekend to help kids make it to Monday with food. Currently, they serve 35 schools on their Weekend Program, and they deliver more than 930 bags total to them each weekend. But the foundation needs a new truck to help them continue this work, as they add 5 new schools and expect to add a lot more for fall.

Many schools are on their waiting list hoping to be adopted and added to the program, but without the right resources, USANA Kids Eat won’t be able to fully expand its services. The Buck for a Truck fundraiser campaign will help in many ways if successful.

With their continued growth, adding more schools and more kids, a second truck is imperative to support those new schools and make sure the program can keep up with the demand and make all necessary deliveries and food transport.

They would be proud to drive a truck that has been donated and supported by the community.

Thank you for your continued support of the USANA Kids Eat program!

Donate here.

This article contains sponsored content.