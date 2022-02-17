Heart Institute at Intermountain Named One of the Nation’s 50 Top Cardiovascular Hospitals by Fortune and IBM Watson Health

(ABC4 Utah) The Intermountain Healthcare Heart Institute at Intermountain Medical Center in Murray has been named as one of the nation’s top 50 heart hospitals in the nation for providing excellent cardiovascular care for 2022 by Fortune Magazine and IBM Watson Health.

The annual Fortune/IBM 50 Top Cardiovascular Hospitals study identifies leading US heart hospitals that treat a broad spectrum of cardiology patients. The study is designed to highlight benchmarks for hospitals and clinical leaders across the country as they work to raise their standards of performance in cardiac care.

“We’re honored to be selected by Fortune and IBM Watson as one of the nation’s top centers for heart care,” said David Min, MD, senior medical director of heart services for Intermountain Healthcare. “We strive to provide the very best care for our patients and to help those in our community live the healthy lives possible. This recognition is a tribute to all of our caregivers who work so hard to do that, especially during many challenges due to the COVID pandemic.”

The Fortune/IBM Watson Health 50 Top Cardiovascular Hospitals study uses independent and objective research to analyze cardiovascular hospital performance in clinical and operational areas addressing the following criteria: inpatient and 30-day mortality, patient complications, 30-day readmission, the average length of stay, and 30-day episode-of-care payment (adjusted cost per case) for acute myocardial infarction, coronary artery bypass graft, percutaneous coronary intervention, and heart failure patients.

The study has been conducted annually since 1998.

Based on the methodology used by Watson Health, the study concludes that if all United States hospitals’ cardiovascular service lines performed at the level of these study winners, some 6,400 additional lives and roughly $1.4 billion could be saved, and 5,000 additional bypass and angioplasty patients could be complication-free.

This year’s study included 951 U.S. hospitals with cardiovascular service lines. Compared to similar cardiovascular hospitals, this year’s top 50 hospitals had better results on indicators intended to measure clinical outcomes, operational efficiency, financial performance, and patient experience.

“Despite the challenges of COVID-19, the hospitals recognized on the Fortune/IBM Watson Health 50 Top Cardiovascular Hospitals list are providing quality care in one of the most critical areas,” said Ekta Punwani, 100 Top Hospitals Program Leader, IBM Watson Health. “Hospitals are constantly working to improve clinical and operational performance, and the exceptional organizations on this list demonstrate the standard for top-performing cardiac care. Their benchmarks serve as a real-world checkpoint for cardiovascular care across the U.S.”

Intermountain Healthcare provides heart care for more Utahns than any other health system.

The annual report highlights the top-performing cardiovascular hospitals in the U.S. based on a balanced scorecard of publicly available clinical, operational, and patient satisfaction metrics and data.

The winning hospitals were announced in Fortune. For more information, visit their website.