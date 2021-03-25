Get registered for this amazing virtual event – the CNS Amazing FundRACER!

Community Nursing Services is a non-profit healthcare company with multiple services lines to help patients heal in the comfort of home. They also partner with the state to provide COVID-19 vaccines through mobile and walk-in clinics.

Community Nursing Services Charitable Care fund supports patients in need who don’t have the ability to pay for their healthcare. Demand for charitable care has increased over the past year due to the pandemic peaking at 85%.

The Community Nursing Services Amazing FundRACER is a virtual race where teams made of individuals of all abilities can compete in challenges while raising funds for the CNS Charitable Care Program. It is a part scavenger hunt, part adventure race, part party, and all FUN!

Save the Dates April 9th – 16th 2021

The registration fee is $50 per person and is a tax-deductible donation to the Community Nursing Services Charitable Care Program.

3-day scavenger race of challenges Challenges will be health-related- physical health, mental health, community health, and healthy habits. All fitness levels welcome.

Prizes will be given along the way. 10 finalists (based on highest points) will be chosen to compete in a Final Race on April 16th in Salt Lake City.

Final Race April 16 th . Ten finalists and a partner will compete in challenges hosted in-person at sponsor venues in Salt Lake City. A virtual live-streamed program will be aired via the Community Nursing Services website on April 16th. The winner will receive the Grand Prize – a trip to Moab complete with housing, Hummer trip, and dining. Opportunity drawing is also available with fun items.

. Ten finalists and a partner will compete in challenges hosted in-person at sponsor venues in Salt Lake City.

To register and to also check out additional details, visit their website.

This article contains sponsored content.