Taryn Hiatt the Director of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention Utah Chapter joined ABC4 today to discuss The Live On campaign

Live On is a statewide effort to prevent suicide by promoting education, providing resources, and changing our culture around suicide and mental health. Together we can get through, reach out, lift up, look ahead, and Live On.

Utah ranks in the top 10 states for suicide death, but is very similar to its neighboring states. While suicide is a leading cause of death and many people report thoughts of suicide, the topic is still largely met with silence and shame.

The state, along with private partners, launched Live On in May 2020, a statewide effort to prevent suicide by promoting education, providing resources, and changing our culture around suicide and mental health.

The Live On campaign recognizes that suicide is not a one-size-fits-all problem. The name of the campaign and the written typography of the logo serves as a representation of individuality and hope during these dark times for Utah citizens.

Data shows that Utah males have a significantly higher suicide rate compared to Utah females in every age group. And 85% of all gun-related deaths each year, are suicide deaths.

The Live On website serves as a hub for resources, ways to get help, give help, and getting involved. For example, mental health resources available in Utah, how to recognize the risks, how to create a safety plan, and how to get connected in your community.

If you are considering suicide, call the Utah Crisis Line, in association with the National Suicide Prevention lifeline at 1.800.273.TALK (8255) – you will be connected with a licensed professional for help.

If you are not in crisis, but seeking support, engagement, or encouragement, call the University of Utah Warm Line 801.587.1055 – you will be connected with a peer specialist for support.

Starting in Fall 2020, Live On will deploy tactics to educate our population, fight stigma, and empower with skills and resources. Together we can get through, reach out, lift up, look ahead, and Live On.

Visit the Live on Website for resources on how to get help and give help, or follow along on Facebook.

If you or a family member are experiencing a medical emergency, please dial 9-1-1.

This article contains sponsored content.