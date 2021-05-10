Get a free consultation with a doctor for ED

It’s not easy for men to talk about erectile dysfunction. If you struggle with ED it can be embarrassing. Wasatch Medical Clinic is offering a breakthrough long-lasting solution. This revolutionary technology is helping men of all ages overcome their ED. It can help you get back to 100% functionality

Acoustic Wave Therapy uses pulsating acoustic waves to widen blood vessels and increase blood flow in men. In the past, treatment for ED has been through medication, injections, even surgery with less than promising results. AWT is a natural fix and it’s a long-lasting solution.

It’s been reported that about half of men ages 40 to 70 have erectile dysfunction (ED) to some degree, although only one in 10 reports a complete inability to have erections. A few of the most common physical side effects of ED drugs are headache, upset stomach, nasal congestion, vision problems, diarrhea, dizziness, and rash. That doesn’t even talk about the mental health side effects of ED that affect both partners in the relationship.

While it can be intimidating to not only talk about but then decide to get Acoustic Wave Therapy treatment. It’s important to remember that Acoustic Wave Therapy is non-invasive. It doesn’t use needles and is applied topically right on top of the skin. Acoustic Wave Therapy is FDA cleared as of 2015 and is in 23 clinics across the country. Data has been collected from 2,000 patients and 1,800 are happy.

Patients suffering from erectile dysfunction should first be evaluated for any underlying physical and psychological conditions. If treatment of the underlying conditions doesn’t help, medications and assistive devices, such as pumps, can be prescribed.

You can give them a call at (801) 901-8000 for a free 30-40 minute consultation with a doctor, plus an ultrasound to see where you’re at and see what kind of results you might expect or you can visit Wasatch Medical Clinic‘s website now

This article contains sponsored content.