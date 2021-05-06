Flowers might be in short supply and cost more; Solution: Plant your own.

LaRene Bautner from Millcreek Gardens is in the ABC4 Utah Backyard with Deena talking about Rose’s! April showers have the May flowers and everything else in bloom right now and that means it’s time to get into the garden!

We have all of the details about what you need to know about growing rose bushes in Utah.

Choose a Sunny Spot – Roses love the sun. But you don’t want to overwhelm them. Select an area where your rose bush will get six to eight hours of sunlight a day — but you’ll want to make sure all of those hours are not during the hottest parts of the day. Keep an eye on a few different spots in your yard for a few days so you can see where the sun hits.

Dig a Big Hole – The size of the hole you dig should be twice as wide as the size of the root, skimping on the size of the hole can impact health and growth. Tip: As the weather heats up, add a bit of mulch around your rose bush to help it retain moisture.

Water and Feed – You should water a newly planted rosebush at least every couple of days, ensuring the soil stays damp. As your rose bush grows and matures, you can cut back watering to about once a week. Fertilizer is more important for rose bushes than for many other plants. Buy a fertilizer at Millcreek Gardens that are specially formulated for roses, such as Rose-Tone from Espoma or Dr. Earth’s Rose and Flower fertilizer.

Pruning – Pruning is another crucially important step in cultivating rose bushes. Without regular pruning, your rose bushes grow to be spindly and have few blooms. Rose bushes should be pruned in spring to encourage new growth and blooms for summer.

