Find your next Toy Hauler from Parris RV

Brett Parris joines Nicea DeGering on ABC4 to show one of the many RV’s that Parris RV has to offer.

Parris RV is located in the heart of Salt Lake County and specializes in Sales, Service, and RV Parts. They carry new and used travel trailers, tent trailers, 5th wheels, toy haulers, and motorhomes. Parris RV is family owned and operated, and with over 25 years of experience in the RV industry, is the perfect place to shop!

For your next camping trip, take along this Attitude Pro-Lite 2615BS toy hauler travel trailer from Parris RV. This model features 15′ 1″ of cargo space along the roadside, and 15′ 4″ of space along the door side so that you can easily bring along a few dirt bikes, or a four-wheeler.

Inside the front private bedroom, you will enjoy a good night’s rest on the pillowtop queen bed with a bedspread already available, plus two wardrobes on either side and overhead cabinets above. The full bathroom has everything you will need to get squeaky clean in the morning with the neo-angled shower, the porcelain toilet, the vanity sink, and even a medicine cabinet. After you have grabbed a snack from the large double door refrigerator head to the sofa and relax. You can even add the optional slide out to create more walking around space!

Eclipse Attitude Pro-Lite 2615BS toy hauler travel trailer highlights:

Electric Bed

Two Chairs

Exterior Shower

Split Bath

2 Slide Outs

In every Eclipse Attitude Pro-Lite from Parris RV, you will find a toy hauler travel trailer that is ready to hit the trails with you! The exterior consists of a corrugated gray siding, a set of stabilizer jacks in the front and the rear, and a powder-coated chassis with a double radius entry step.

Plus there is an exterior shower and an HD digital antenna with park cable hookup. You can travel at ease with the heavy-duty axles with Zerk fittings and self-adjusting brakes, along with the Mod black 15″ steel wheels. Inside there are Top Stitch deluxe furniture, a large double door refrigerator, and LED lighting for you to see clearly whether day or night.

There is even an AM/FM/BT/DVD stereo with exterior speakers for you to crank up the tunes! So, come see which Eclipse Attitude Pro-Lite toy hauler travel trailer best suits you and get on the road today!

