Festival of Trees Magic Returns Nov. 30th: How You Can Help Kids at Primary Children’s Hospital

(Intermountain Healthcare) Holiday magic to help kids at Primary Children’s Hospital begins Nov. 30 this year with the 51st annual Festival of Trees.

The treasured holiday kickoff event benefitting patients at Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital is scheduled from Nov. 30 through Dec. 4. To prioritize health and safety of the community, the event will take place virtually.

“We invite the community to participate in Festival of Trees, and to consider giving generously to support children’s health and Primary Children’s Hospital patients,” said Natalie Mayhew, co-chair of the Festival of Trees Volunteer Board. “Patients and families need the community’s help now more than ever.”

Produced by Intermountain Foundation, Festival of Trees is organized by a volunteer board of 80 individuals, who enlisted the talents of thousands of families, organizations, and businesses throughout Utah and neighboring states.

Here are four ways you can enjoy the Festival of Trees and help kids:

Bid on any of the hundreds of large and small trees in the silent auction starting Nov. 30. Volunteers donated more than 350 beautifully decorated, themed trees, twinkling with thousands of lights. The silent auction ends Dec. 2.

Volunteers donated more than 350 beautifully decorated, themed trees, twinkling with thousands of lights. The silent auction ends Dec. 2. Get one-of-a-kind gifts and goodies for loved ones on your Christmas list at the silent auction. Volunteers also have provided about 75 wreaths, 1,500 pounds of fudge in various flavors, quilts, playhouses, gingerbread houses, nativities, centerpieces and collectibles. These gifts and more are available at the silent auction Nov. 30 to Dec. 2.

Volunteers also have provided about 75 wreaths, 1,500 pounds of fudge in various flavors, quilts, playhouses, gingerbread houses, nativities, centerpieces and collectibles. These gifts and more are available at the silent auction Nov. 30 to Dec. 2. Buy Festival of Trees’ famous fudge, quilts, wreaths, and other seasonal items to help children at the hospital. These items are available for purchase Nov. 30-Dec. 4 on the website .

These items are available for purchase Nov. 30-Dec. 4 on the . You can also give generously here.

Festival of Trees last year raised $1.2 million to support Primary Children’s Hospital. Organizers hope to meet or exceed that amount this year with the help of a generous community.

To view items for sale and auction, as well as stories about Primary Children’s patients and families, visit the Festive of Trees website.

*Sponsored Content.