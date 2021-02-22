February is “Heart Month” and today on ABC4 Utah we have Dr. John Day with us — Cardiac and Vascular Service Line Physician Executive for MountainStar Healthcare. He also practices at the Heart Center at St. Mark’s Hospital.

Heart health is important every month but we are providing Extra awareness this month because of Valentines Day. If you want to live a long time with those you love, great time to commit to taking care of your heart.

Some of the most common heat conditions Dr. John Day see’s in patients these days that people need to be aware of are:

Blockages

Heart valve issues

Shortness of breath

Fluid retention

Heart’s that beat too slow or too fast

Atrial Fibrillation – most common arrhythmia

Dr. John Day had a book published this month on Atrial Fibrillation. He explains that more people are getting diagnosed with this common heart condition and gives us more details about what it is. He tells us that 1 in 4 Americans will suffer an episode of AFib in their lifetime. If you take action early you can put AFib into remissions or get off the drugs that are needed to prevent it – 50% of patients can put AFib into remission.

People with heart problems are some of the most at risk of serious COVID outcomes – often complicates the more serious COVID infections. More prone to clotting issues, etc. AFib and COVID are a particularly bad combo. Actions you can take now to manage your AFib or avoid getting it, especially during COVID-19:

Find out if you have cardiovascular disease, talk to your doctor

Eat healthy, exercise

Come get our $69 heart scan. Only takes about 15 minutes

Take our online heart risk assessment

Be seen by a cardiologist within one business day

You should be seen by your cardiologist or schedule an appointment if you experience any of the below circumstances:

Chest discomfort

Prior cardiac disease

Shortness of breath

Abnormal stress test

Fluid retention

Heart that be too slow or too fast

Even just those with history of heart disease in their family and who are looking for peace of mind

If you or a loved one would like to make an appointment or additional information you can visit the Heart Center at St. Mark’s website or call (801) 266-3418 and Press 0.

This article contains sponsored content.