Event kicking off for youth drinking prevention across the county

Kearns Evidence2Success Coalition and Parents Empowered are partnering for an underage drinking prevention campaign at Kearns Oquirrh Park Fitness Center.

Over the past three years, the Kearns Evidence2Success Coalition partnership with Parents Empowered has continued to grow. For parents looking for a weekday or weekend activity for their kids, a new awareness campaign at Kearns Oquirrh Park Fitness Center doubles as both a family-fun activity and a conversation starter between parents and their kids about not drinking underage.

A 30-foot dive tower featuring messaging about “setting clear rules against underage drinking” and other large-scale artwork can be found throughout Oquirrh Park Fitness Center. The effort aims to educate parents about the influential role they can play in preventing underage drinking. This event will be a kickoff of youth and community-led prevention efforts across our county.

On Friday, at 10:30 am, the dive tower will also serve as the backdrop for a panel discussion on underage drinking prevention efforts in Kearns.

Community members and leaders are coming together, poolside, to talk about prevention efforts to help reduce youth substance-use rates in the area.

While you might think your kids are more influenced by their peers, research shows the #1 reason kids choose not to drink is because of parental disapproval.

All kids need help from their parents to stay alcohol-free. There are three things parents can do to prevent underage drinking: bonding, boundaries, and monitoring. Bonding is consistently spending time together having fun. Try to spend at least 10-15 minutes of one-on-one time with your child, including your older children. Being involved in your child’s life and regularly spending time with them, doing things they like to do, helps strengthen your relationship. Kids who feel close to their parents are much more likely to have open conversations with them and to listen when their parents set clear rules to protect their health and safety. Yet, research tells us parental involvement often drops by half between the 6th and 12th grades. While it’s natural for kids to become more independent, it’s also an important time for parents to help kids remain alcohol-free — so stay involved .

Boundaries mean setting clear rules about not drinking underage. Unclear rules and permissive attitudes leave kids vulnerable to underage drinking. Have an ongoing conversation with your child, before they’re faced with the decision to drink underage. Set clear rules and expectations about not drinking before age 21. Talk with your child about the risks associated with underage drinking and the harms to their developing brain. Monitoring your kids means you’re aware of their comings and goings and you know their day-to-day world.



Consistent communication with your kids is key. Let your kids know that you strongly disapprove of underage drinking and set clear rules against it.

For additional information, check out the Parents Empowered Facebook page or website for tips and resources that parents can use to start these conversations and help prevent underage drinking.

Visit the Kearns Oquirrh Park Fitness Center to check out the awareness campaign and enjoy some family fun activities.

This article contains sponsored content.