Employment solutions amid the pandemic

Lance Soffe, Employer Initiatives Program Manager with the Department of Workforce Services joined Emily Clark on ABC4 to discuss the impact the pandemic has had on employment and financial health of many Utahns.

Since March 15, more than 300,000 Utahns have filed for unemployment benefits. Utah went from an unemployment rate of 2.5% in February to 10.4% in April. Our current unemployment rate is 5%, but there are still many, many people looking for work.

Many people who have been receiving unemployment benefits through the Federal Pandemic and that extension ends on December 31, 2020, which means that now is the time to find a new job, not after your benefits run out!

The Department of Workforce Services wants to be sure that Utahns know that there are jobs available right now in multiple industries. If your industry is down and not hiring right now, you may have to look at a job in a different industry that is hiring and this is the reason they’ve launched the Utah Job Support campaign and the new Hot Jobs search tool to connect anyone to where the jobs are NOW.

Workforce Services has worked closely with the key industry groups that are hiring today to create the new Hot Jobs tool.

They have identified the top five in-demand jobs in each industry, including

Information technology

Finance and banking

Construction

Health care

Manufacturing

Warehouse, sales and customer service

And more

These jobs and many more are listed on the Department of Workforce Services job board and you can connect and find the hottest jobs available today.

There will be a statewide virtual job fair on October 29th. The virtual job fair is all online and is an easy way to meet with lots of employers, all from the comfort of your home. Pre-register here.

This article contains sponsored content.