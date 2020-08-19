Elective Surgery and COVID-19

Dr. Amundsen with Peak Orthopedics Clinic joins Emily Clark on ABC4 to talk about Joint replacement surgery during COVID-19.

At Peak Orthopedics Clinic they have safety precautions that are still in place with enhanced screenings, masks and ensuring everyone is tested for COVID-19 prior to having surgery.

More importantly, most surgeries are now able to be done outpatient which means you can go home same day and you don’t have to stay overnight in the hospital, and you’re minimizing rehab and allowing more care in the home.

Peak Orthopedics Clinic focuses on Multimodal Pain Management which includes Fewer narcotics and pain management before and after surgery, allowing patients to get home quicker.

It is very important to have a support person there when you have surgery and we are doing everything in our power to make sure you can do so in a safe way. Policies are always changing.

You should come and see Peak Orthopedics Clinic when:

Your quality of life is no longer satisfactory

Hurts too much to do things

You have given activities up that you used to be able to do

Not happy with what you can do

It’s important to remember there are lots of non-operative treatments we will try first.

