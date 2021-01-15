Katy with Taste Utah shows our ABC4 Utah Viewers where they should eat this weekend.

Aubergine Kitchen was founded in 2014 by an American family committed to improving people’s health through better eating. One of their key learnings through the years is that what we eat has a direct effect on how we feel; hence, their tagline “eat better, feel different.” Their menu has been carefully designed to help people eat and drink only those things which will help them feel better.

At Aubergine Kitchen you can choose from different options. Salads, Pizza’s, Smoothies, Acai, Bowls, Pitas and many other options. Check out their menu!

