Easy and Inexpensive things everyone can do to improve Air Quality

Thom Carter UCAIR executive director joined Rick Aaron on ABC4 Utah to provide a few easy and inexpensive tips that everyone can do to improve air quality.

Poor air quality is unhealthy for everyone. During inversions, the primary pollutant of concern is PM2.5. These particles are like sandpaper on our airways. Experts at the Division of Air Quality tell us that when the inversion is in place, air pollution doubles daily. We know that there is a relationship between air quality and asthma, heart disease, and stroke.

We are also still managing through a pandemic where our health and the health of those around us remains a top priority. By driving down our emissions from our tailpipes and from our homes, we can help to improve the quality of our air, which is better for all of us.

Suggestions from UCAIR that you can do today for mobile or tailpipe emissions:

Don’t idle – Shutting off your car while you wait . Idling for 10 seconds wastes more gas than restarting your engine. Plan ahead by putting an extra scarf or blanket in your car to have handy and keep you warmer.

– Shutting off your car while you wait Idling for 10 seconds wastes more gas than restarting your engine. Plan ahead by putting an extra scarf or blanket in your car to have handy and keep you warmer. Telework – Many of us have been teleworking more during the pandemic. Research UCAIR conducted this past summer showed that more than 90% of employees and employers said they want to continue making teleworking available on poor air quality days. With inversions doubling daily, teleworking can save thousands of pounds of emissions from our air.

– Many of us have been teleworking more during the pandemic. Research UCAIR conducted this past summer showed that more than 90% of employees and employers said they want to continue making teleworking available on poor air quality days. With inversions doubling daily, teleworking can save thousands of pounds of emissions from our air. Fill up with Tier 3 Fuel. Cleaner burning Tier 3 fuel is now available in Utah. UCAIR partners Chevron, Marathon, and Silver Eagle refinery have spent years and millions of dollars to develop Tier 3. The benefit is the pollution reduction it delivers is the equivalent of taking about four to five cars off the road.

Things you can do today to decrease emissions from your home:

Switch to a gas-powered snowblower—This could be an idea for that hard-to-buy-for person on your holiday lists – Gas-powered snow blowers emit a lot of pollution in our air. Using a gas-powered blower to clear your driveway and walks this winter can be the equivalent of driving your vehicle from Los Angeles to Miami.

Watch burning advisories and better off, look into switching your stoves and fireplaces to natural gas – it emits approximately 150 times less particle pollution than a wood stove.

We’ve got a lot of winter ahead of us this year. UCAIR has launched a new website this year.

The website is a great resource to find out even more things you can do, learn about available rebates for making air quality improvements in your home, submit your air quality story, and more.

