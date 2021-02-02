Easily maintain your New Years Resolution with the proper support

There are many people out there who set their New Year’s Resolution to be healthier and full of energy! However, it’s common for them to lose speed and motivation only a few months into the year.

Samantha talks about how we maintain our New Year’s Resolution. It’s a journey, and it’s more than just going to the gym. You need to ensure you have a proper support system, knowing where to go and who to see.

Watching what you eat is a major struggle for some people. You should have a positive relationship with food, It should be easy and not a burden and give yourself some grace and balance.