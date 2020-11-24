doTERRA’s gift to Utah Valley University proves more beneficial than planned

The announcement in this video was made just over a year ago. Given local and global events in 2020, this gift to Utah Valley University has proven even more beneficial than originally thought. Rick Aaron with ABC4 Utah is joined by Krista Numbers from doTERRA to help us understand why and what it means for our community.

Krista tells us that the donation has been used in multiple ways including scholarships, athletics, college of the arts, center for constitutional studies, and several other ways as well. Utah Valley University is an innovative force in higher education today, and the university’s approach — serving as both a community college and regional teaching university — is a model that is gaining national and international attention. This model has been especially important during the global pandemic when people are having to explore all different options regarding education.

doTERRA is grateful there was already collaboration in place so that UVU did not have to pivot away from their goals for this year and moving forward. It’s a partnership we have all been grateful existed given the unique events of this year.

If you are familiar with doTERRA you know that giving is truly part of the DNA at doTERRA. On both a local and a global scale, doTERRA truly gives so much to so many and is constantly looking for ways to empower people in all different areas of health and wellness and that includes education. Also, More than 500 of our employees attend UVU and we have many more who have graduated from UVU or have children at the university.

President Tuminez recently shared a video with us discussing in greater detail how our collaboration is being put to good use and sharing more detail about what UVU is up to. You can watch her video here.

This article contains sponsored content.