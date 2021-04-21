doTERRA Celebrates Earth Day with Sustainability Projects

On ABC4 Utah with Emily Clark is Missy Larsen, VP of Philanthropy at doTERRA telling us how we can also be a part of the solution for a more sustainable earth to support Earth Day.

In 2008 when dōTERRA chose their name, meaning “Gift of the Earth,” they understood that this new endeavor carried with it the responsibility to act as committed stewards. From the beginning, dōTERRA’s intentions have been deeply rooted in a philosophy of gratitude surrounding and encompassing these gifts.

doTERRA is focused on helping with sustainability by helping with clean water and sanitation. Lack of clean water and sanitation is one of the leading killers in children under the age of 5 worldwide. 35% of the world’s population does not have access to a clean water source, and 2.5 billion people in the world do not have the ability to practice proper sanitation. The doTERRA clean water and sanitation initiative supports these communities with this need.

doTERRA is currently involved in seven different areas of impact nationwide.

HOPE – Anti-Human Trafficking

Clean Water and Sanitation

Disaster Relief

Empowering Women

Global Health

Self-Reliance

Supporting Children

If you would like to get involved or find out more information, you can visit the doTERRA website.

This article contains sponsored content.