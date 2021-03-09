Do you suffer from fatigue, headaches, and depression? Finding a proper diagnosis is critical to find the right treatment.

Dr. Redd, a Chiropractic Physician with a Masters in Human Nutrition from RedRiver Health and Wellness says that many people with low thyroid and auto-immunity issues still have their symptoms after being on medication and seeing many specialists. Autoimmune diseases go through periods of flare up’s and remission depending on dietary, chemical, stress-related, hormonal, and other triggers. That’s why finding a proper diagnosis is critical to find the right treatment.

Dr. Redd is also an author of the Amazon bestselling book The Truth About Low Thyroid and a health consultant for ABC4 Utah. He was formerly a co-host on ABC’s The Younger You, and his colon health and brain health episodes were nominated for an Emmy in 2014.

His experience in working with a large patient population led him to begin a Covid-19 study in his area in early 2020 to investigate immunity to the virus. The data from Dr. Redd’s study is on track to be compiled into a research study for publication. He has also worked closely with the State of Utah and the medical directors of LabCorp and ARUP.

In April of 2020, Dr. Redd found the prevalence for Covid-19 in Utah was less than 1 percent and cautioned Utahns that numbers would be much worse in the coming months. This was at a time when many had thought that it had already widely circulated. He also found a small percentage of people with Covid-19 developed autoimmunity from the virus. Dr. Redd has been hired to consult many businesses and professional teams to help minimize the spread of Covid-19.

According to Dr. Redd, it’s common to feel tired and achy sometimes. But do ever wonder if you’re achiness and fatigue could be something more? Are they symptoms of a stressful life, or could they be tied to an underlying condition like an autoimmune disease? Finally, what does your thyroid have to do with it all?

At the most basic level, the thyroid hormone is responsible for coordinating energy, growth, and metabolism in your body. Issues with low thyroid cause symptoms including fatigue, headaches, constipation, and depression while hyperthyroid symptoms include heart palpitations, anxiety, tremors, and insomnia. Even blood tests can be misleading because TSH levels also go up and down, which can result in misdiagnosis.

If your thyroid hormone levels are low, a simple treatment could greatly improve your quality of life. RedRiver starts with extensive testing that delves deeper than most lab panels, then adds testing for everything from food sensitivity or intolerance to parasites, hormone imbalances, and adrenal function. They work to understand exactly what is happening inside your body so they can effectively eliminate the issues you are experiencing while avoiding future flare-ups or a return of symptoms.

To learn more about Dr. Redd and the services his clinic provides, schedule a free consultation or visit RedRiver Health and Wellness.

This article contains sponsored content.