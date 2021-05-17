Do you know the health benefits of having your carpets professionally cleaned?

Having new or cleaned carpets is like a dream for some, sanitized and safe and Zerorez uses a substance called Powered Water to clean and leave ZERO residue. The water is run through an electrolysis process, altering the molecule. It is slick to the touch and has all the cleaning properties of soap, but none of the side effects. Soap can be difficult to rinse out and often leaves a sticky residue on the carpet. Powered Water eliminates the need for soap and dries just like water, leaving nothing behind.

Most cleaners use soaps and detergents which are extremely challenging to get out. They can be taken out, but you must rinse, rinse, rinse, rinse and repeat. It’s a long process to remove all the chemicals left in the carpet after most cleaning. Even if you can remove the soaps and detergent, you’re then left with the carpet sopping wet. This can bring other problems, potentially creating mold in the backing of your carpet or the pad. Once Powered Water dries the carpet goes back to neutral. It can’t harm you.

Here are a few health benefits of having your carpets cleaned:

Carpet cleaning removes trapped pollutants and prevents mold – According to the EPA (Environmental protection agency), dirty carpets can hold in several sources of pollution, dander, and dust. When you are walking across your carpet or vacuuming you can release these gases. Using a professional carpet cleaning service will help to kill bacteria and also remove trapped pollutants that can negatively affect your health. Also, Mold is a common allergen and can if you’re not careful can be harmful to you and your family. Having your carpets professionally cleaned can lower your risk of asthma and respiratory ailments.

