Discussing Medicare with annual enrollment approaching

Rich Post with Post Insurance Group joined ABC4 today to discuss Medicare and help people to understand what kinds of plans are out there with annual enrollment quickly approaching.

According to Rich Post now is the perfect time to review your plan and make sure what you have is serving you correctly.

Everyone hears about Medicare – A, B, C, and D, along with the many different kinds of plans that are out there. A few that Rich discusses are:

Part A: Hospital

Part B: Medical

Part C: Medicare Advantage

Part D: Prescription Drug Coverage

Medicare Supplement

Medigap Insurance

and many more…

The one question that Rich and Post Insurance Group continues to be asked the most is “What is the Best Plan” and that is why they pride themselves on being able to help their customers with picking the best plan possible.

For more information about Post Insurance Group and how they can help you, visit their website or give them a call at (801) 436-7770.

This article contains sponsored content.