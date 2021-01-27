Discussing affordable housing and more on The County Seat

Chad Booth with The County Seat joined Rick Aaron on ABC4 Utah to talk about the upcoming topics and issues facing Utahn’s from all over the state.
- This weekend on the County Seat they will be discussing Affordable Housing. One of the surprises on the show was the growth isn’t coming from where you might think. Watch to find out more.
- The following week they will be at the Capitol talking to legislators and county elected officials about the challenges to navigating the 2021 session. How is it working, what they are learning and what is the best way for citizens to reach out?
- Funding state inmates in County Jails. They’ve been covering the topic for ten years on the program and a long-term solution still hasn’t presented itself. They’re looking forward to bringing that conversation forward in the next few weeks.
The County Seat is broadcast Saturday Evenings at 11:00 & Sunday Mornings at 8:30 on the ABC affiliate out of Salt Lake City, UTAH (KTVX), and re-aired on local cable channels across the state.
