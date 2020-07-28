Cutting back on carbs? This is the recipe you need in your cookbook!

Jennifer Burns with Utah Beef Council shows viewers another amazing recipe that can be made for a snack, lunch, or dinner.

A delicious dish is on the menu: Asian Beef Lettuce Cups! These are a healthy choice for an appetizer or a meal, especially if you are cutting back on carbs! A wonderful crunch and mixture of flavors. Quick and easy!

For more recipes from Utah Beef Council visit their website or you can follow them on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Youtube, or Instagram.

This article contains sponsored content.