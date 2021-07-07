COVID Making a comeback in Utah – Why doctors in Utah are saying it’s vital that people get vaccinated

With new cases of COVID-19 in Utah spiking and hospital ICUs across the state once again starting to fill with sick COVID patients, medical leaders from Utah’s major health systems are concerned about the current trend and potential impact of a growing resurgence of the disease in the state.

Utah was identified this week as a national Top 5 COVID hotspot, as cases and hospitalizations are rapidly climbing.

Medical leaders from Intermountain Healthcare, HCA/MountainStar, Steward Health, and the University of Utah Health, along with the Utah Department of Health, held a collaborative press conference on Wednesday to address Utah’s surging COVID cases and hospitalizations.

They say to overcome the COVID resurgence in Utah, it’s vital that as many residents as possible get vaccinated for the virus.

Intermountain Healthcare doctors say that surge is being fueled by the COVID Delta variant and primarily causing illness and hospitalizations among people who are not vaccinated for the virus. They are urging people who have not been vaccinated to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

Medical leaders also addressed the surge and potential impact on Utah caregivers, who are recovering from the peak of the pandemic late last year, when Utah hospital ICUs were operating beyond capacity levels and caregivers were struggling to keep up with skyrocketing patient volumes.

“Vaccinations for the COVID virus have proven to be safe and effective. It’s the best weapon we have in our arsenal to beat this disease,” said Dr. Mark Briesacher, chief physician executive at Intermountain Healthcare.

