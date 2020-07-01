Coronavirus and delivering a baby, what you need to know

Kim Stuck a Certified Nurse Midwife & Nurse Practitioner with Lone Peak Hospital spoke with Emily Clark on ABC4 to discuss what they’re doing to ensure expectant mothers and their babies are safe.

Lone Peak Hospital is taking every precaution to ensure that our pregnant mothers, babies, and colleagues are kept safe while at the hospital.

All of our maternity patients are cared for in private rooms and are completely separate from any COVID patients.

Staff have been trained on infection control measures and wear PPE at all times.

Patients and visitors of Lone Peak Hospital are being screened before entering the hospital:

Pregnant mothers that have tested negative for COVID-19 can bring two healthy visitors (must be the same two visitors and older than 18 years of age).

Patients with suspected or active COVID-19 can bring one healthy designated visitor.

We encourage patients to use video chat services like FaceTime and Zoom with family members that are not able to come to the hospital.

Even during this pandemic, a hospital is the safest place to have your baby. Lone Peak Hospital is grateful for the patients that continue to have confidence in us. From the beginning of March through June of this year, Lone Peak has delivered over 300 babies!

With most pregnancies, in general, if the mom does well, then her baby should do well. For an expectant mother who has tested positive, the health of the mom and baby will be closely monitored. If the need arises, Lone Peak Hospital has a NICU on the same floor so babies are close to their moms.

What can families do to protect themselves?

Frequently wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds

Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer when handwashing is unavailable

Clean commonly used surfaces regularly with disinfectant (pregnant women should wear gloves or use green products when possible)

Avoid contact with sick people

Practice social distancing

Avoid gathering in large groups

Keep distance of 6 feet

If a maternity patient thinks they might have COVID-19 They should follow the below steps:

During labor, contact your hospital before arrival so they can prepare and protect the health of your baby and others.

When in the same room as your baby, reduce the chances of infection by thoroughly washing your hands and wearing a facemask before every feeding.

Lone Peak Hospital’s 40-acre campus is a picture of superior healing. Our acute care hospital houses 20 medical/surgical beds, full imaging and ER services, a PCU, 4 OR’s, a NICU, and 10 uniquely designed LDRP suites that allow new moms to labor, deliver, recover and receive postpartum care all in the same room.

