Comcast Awards 5 Black-Owned Businesses with The RISE award

Deneiva Knight, External Affairs Director of Comcast joined Emily Clark via Zoom on ABC4 Utah to talk about how they’re supporting black-owned businesses with The Comcast RISE award.

Comcast is committed to supporting small businesses that have been hit the hardest by the economic impact of the pandemic. Independent small businesses are the backbone of our communities, and today, more than ever, small businesses owned by Black, Indigenous, and People of Color are hurting. Comcast knows that they alone can’t remedy these issues.

Through Comcast RISE we aim to create sustainable impact and give meaningful support to the small businesses that are shaping our communities.

The Comcast RISE award is a multi-year, multi-faceted initiative to help strengthen small businesses hard hit by COVID-19. Eligible businesses include Black, Indigenous, and People of Color owned small businesses.

RISE stands for Representation, Investment, Strength, and Empowerment. It’s a program that provides consulting, media, and creative production services from Effectv, the advertising sales division of Comcast Cable, or technology upgrades from Comcast Business, based on the specific needs.

Comcast has awarded five small businesses in Utah, and Isha Esthetics in Murray is one of those businesses. Tenisha Hicks, Owner of Isha Esthetics joined us today to talk about what this means to her business, how she feels about receiving it, and what she will do with this to help her business thrive.

If your business qualifies, you’ll have the opportunity to receive marketing consultations, media placements, commercial creative production services, or technology services. Beginning November 24, 2020, all Black, Indigenous, and People of Color small business owners will be eligible to apply.

If you’d like to learn more about The Comcast RISE award and program or how to apply, visit their website.

