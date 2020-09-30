Combining fun and fitness

Just in time for back to school, there is a new program at the National Ability Center and we have Andrea Stack joining ABC4 to talk to Reagan Leadbetter about Fun and Fitness.

The National Ability Center focuses on empowering individuals of all abilities by building confidence, and lifetime skills through sport, recreation, and educational programs.

They are made up of the seekers and explorers and believe life doesn’t stop just because of a disability. The National Ability Center consists of decades of experience, applying the effectiveness of specialized equipment, techniques, teaching methods, and over 1,900 volunteers.

Whether you are someone who says never-ever, an accomplished athlete, or somewhere in between, The National Ability Center welcomes you, your family, and your friends. Most programs cater to those with a different ability or disability, and many have been designed with inclusion as a first priority.

As a leader in adaptive recreation and outdoor adventures, The National Ability Center rallies around the belief that our differences make us stronger, and that recreating together can change our world. We strive to reinforce relationships and build support systems that extend beyond the initial program experience.

For more information about how you and your family can participate visit the National Ability Center’s website.

