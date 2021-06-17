Christmas In July with Richard Paul Evans

Richard Paul Evans stopped by ABC4 Utah to talk about Christmas in July and how you can help because The Christmas Box knows more than anyone – Safety isn’t Seasonal.

Summer for many kids is a chance to enjoy the fun activities with friends and family that summer brings. Unfortunately, things look much different for children coming to the Christmas Box House. They are uncertain where their food, clothing, school backpack, and essentials will come from.

There are several ways that you can get involved with Christmas in July.

Donate from the Summer Wish List – created directly on Amazon to make it most convenient.

Lead a Christmas in July Donation Drive to collect essential summer items and monetary donations as a group. There are numerous ways to conduct a successful drive using the downloadable marketing materials here.

Put up a giving tree with Christmas in July ornaments listing items needed from the Christmas in July Wish List.

Pass out flyers to your neighborhood and then hold a donation pickup day.

Host a “Bring a Donation to Workday Event” and hang posters in your place of work.

Host a Facebook fundraiser and post our Christmas in July image.

Make a monetary donation – Your donation will provide a child with their summer essentials or send them to an activity this summer. Click here to donate!

For more information about Richard Paul Evans and The Christmas Box, visit their website.

This article contains sponsored content.