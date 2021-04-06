Check out what’s going on around Utah with The County Seat and At Your Leisure

Chad Booth the host and producer of At Your Leisure and County Seat joined ABC4 Utah to talk about what they have coming up.

This week At Your Leisure will be interviewing Senator Lee for an update on what is happening at the federal level regarding public land in Utah. In the episode, they will discuss the payment in lieu of taxes (PILT), the recent oil and gas moratorium, and 30×30.

The following week they will discuss the changes to jail contracting for 2021 and where the sheriffs and counties think Utah ought to focus efforts on getting the proper funding for jails in the next few years.

They had the opportunity to meet the new regional forester from USFS, Mary Farnsforth. and they had the opportunity to discuss her background with the forest service and some of the areas she sees as an important focus for forests in Utah.

You can view At Your Leisure and The County Seat on YouTube or watch weekly on ABC4 Utah:

AYL: Saturday, 1036-1106p, Sunday 9-930a

COUNTY SEAT: Saturday, 1106-1136p, Sunday 830-9a

This article contains sponsored content.