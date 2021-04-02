Challenges, both personally and professionally, can pile up and start to become overwhelming but help is available

Challenges, both personally and professionally, can pile up and start to become overwhelming. But, as ABC4 Utah’s Nicea DeGering, is about to share in this sponsored segment: help is available.

Veronica can speak to succeeding in dark times. After losing her mom at a young age, she realized she would need to find a way to support herself, so she began her first business.

Twenty years ago, she saw the way communications was changing and so began her journey. Veronica is an entrepreneur and self-made businesswoman who started her own digital marketing agency. She is the brains behind the digital marketing agency, Team Remoto is the co-founder of an e-learning platform called Dar Learning.

Vero’s story started in adversity but found success at an early age, having worked for international brands such as Pepsi and others.

Dar Learning courses are taught by Givers, professionals, and entrepreneurs with more than 10 years of experience and those who are recognized in their areas. You can view the courses from your office, your home, or anywhere. Upon completion of each course, you will receive a certificate.

There is never a bad time to learn something new and experts in their fields are wanting to help people. Check out Dar Learning and see what courses you might be interested in.

