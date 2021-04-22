Celebrate Earth Day with Living Planet Aquarium

Today is Earth Day and Deena with ABC4 Utah takes a visit to Loveland Living Planet Aquarium and speaks with Lucas Proctor, Senior Horticulturist who shows all of the newest additions to the Aquarium.

As Lucus explains, plants are vital to life, for humans AND animals. While you may not be able to have all of the animals that the Aquarium has at your home to teach your children, you can plant almost anything.

Pick an easy house plant to start. Learn about it, take care of it, watch it grow. Teach your kids about plants and start a family garden. Not only is it a great activity, it really will help our local environment.

For more information and to purchase tickets, you can visit the Loveland Living Planet Aquarium website.

