CCW Classes available for $49

The Rocky Mountain Gun Show has been designed for the experienced to the individuals looking for alternatives and for those that want to take responsibility for their own safety by getting their Concealed Carry Weapons classes taken care of also.

Concealed Carry Weapons classes are offered and if you pay $49 you can get your entry to the show, Fingerprints, photos, applications, and complete the entire process in 4 hours for your CCW. You can leave the Rocky Mountain Gun Show with everything you need to carry concealed.

CCW Class information:

2 Concealed Weapons Classes will be offered Saturday & Sunday during the event.

Times Available: 9:30am- 1:30pm or 2:00pm- 6:00pm

Each class is 4 hours to finish

Items needed – Photo ID – Must be State Issued

Registration can be done online or at the show and can be done at the ticket booth where admission tickets are sold.

Those that don’t feel comfortable with carrying a firearm have many alternatives. Even if you’re just curious, there are a lot of options other than guns like mace, tasers, flashlights, strikers, stun guns, and more. All vendors are willing to help and educate.

Dates: September 12th – 13th

Address: Mountain America Expo Center – 9575 State St, Sandy, UT 84070

Times: Sat 12th: Doors open at 9 am, Sun 13th: Doors open at 7 am

