Cancer patients and coronavirus precautions

Cidne Christensen, the American Cancer Society community development director joined ABC4 today to discuss some things that cancer patients need to keep in mind for their health and well-being during this pandemic.

Cancer patients are among those people at a higher risk for illness and infection. It’s so important that they’re following the CDC guidelines; such as washing hands, avoiding touching your face and staying at home as much as possible.

It’s also important to stay in touch with your care team about any other precautions to take. You can also discuss navigating your treatment during this time and determining your best course of action.

Cancer patients rely on their caregivers for so much during a cancer journey, so it’s important for caregivers to stay healthy and take care of themselves. Just like cancer patients, it’s important to stay home, wash your hands and help to maintain a clean environment for you and your loved one. If the doctor wants the patient to be seen for an appointment, be sure to check with the health care facility on their policies and guidelines for caregivers.

We are continually providing vital information and guidance to keep patients safe and informed. We are available 24/7 at 1-800-227-2345 to help cancer patients and caregivers. We have also added video conferencing to not only get people the information they need but also provide face to face discussions in a time of social distancing.

We’ve had to make adjustments to some of our programs to keep patients, volunteers and staff safe, but there is still a great need in our community for resources because cancer hasn’t stopped, so neither will we.

Donations to the American Cancer Society right now will help us sustain our work. About 80% of our calls in March were COVID-related and we need to continue to be there for our community and cancer patients.

People can learn more and donate online or check out some of our Facebook fundraisers.

