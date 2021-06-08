Cancer experts help downwinders apply for financial compensation before the law expires

Intermountain Healthcare supports cancer patients and their families in a variety of ways. One way is helping downwinders and their families apply for government funds through the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act.

The term “downwinder” is used to describe the more than 60,000 people who were exposed to radioactive fallout in southern Utah during the nuclear testing at the Nevada Test Site.

The RESEP (Radiation Exposure Screening and Education Program) clinic helps individuals that experienced internal cancer or leukemia due to exposure to radioactive fallout from nuclear testing in the 1950’s or July 1962.

“The Radiation Exposure Screening and Education Clinic was established at Intermountain St. George Regional Medical Center in 2004 to aid thousands of individuals exposed to the nuclear testing at the Nevada Test Site,” said Rebecca Barlow from Intermountain St. Regional Hospital clinic.

Applications and information are available by calling (435) 251-4760. Coordinators at the hospital are available to help anyone who may qualify to get started on the compensation process.

The RESEP clinic at Intermountain St. George Regional Hospital holds regular public meetings in southern Nevada and northern Arizona cities and towns, especially in rural areas, to assist individuals and their families prior to the scheduled expiration of the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act in July 2022.

To find a public meeting near you, call Intermountain St. George Regional Hospital at (435) 251-4760

The Radiation Exposure Compensation Act (RECA) is a federal statute providing for the monetary compensation of people (and their families) who contracted certain cancers and/or other specified diseases as a direct result of their exposure to atmospheric nuclear testing.

Qualifying downwinders – or spouses and/or children of deceased loved ones – may apply for up to $50,000 in compensation.

Qualifying cancers include: • Leukemia • Multiple Myeloma • Lymphomas, other than Hodgkin’s • Primary cancers of the: Pharynx, small intestine, salivary gland, brain, stomach, urinary bladder, colon, thyroid, pancreas, female or male breast, esophagus, bile ducts, liver, gall bladder, lung, and ovary.



RECA is set to expire in July 2022. For more information about the program, requirements for compensation, and deadlines for application before the law expires next year, please call Intermountain St. George Regional Hospital at (435) 251-4760.

