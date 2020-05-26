Cancer doesn’t stop for COVID and neither can we

Catina Struble, American Cancer Society Community Development Manager spoke with Emily Clark today with ABC4 about the Relay for Life and what has changed this year with circumstances surrounding COVID-19.

The American Cancer Society Relay For Life movement is the world’s largest and most impactful fundraising event to end cancer. It’s an opportunity to celebrate cancer survivors, remember those we lost, and unite in our commitment to fight back against the disease.

The fight against cancer is being challenged with this pandemic. This fight cannot be postponed, canceled, or rescheduled.

The mission of the American Cancer Society is still critical because cancer patients are still being diagnosed every day, and we cannot let them fight this disease alone. While we know this is a very difficult time for many people, we are working to keep our Relay For Life community connected virtually and fundraising to support our mission.

Relay For Life events this year include:

Relay For Life of Utah – United as One – Virtual event – July 11 – Opening Ceremony, Survivor/Caregiver Celebration, Luminaria ceremony, Silent Auction, Entertainment and Closing and Fight Back Ceremony

Unitah Basin in Vernal on Sept. 12 – This will be a gala this year that will include dinner, a survivor and caregiver celebration, as well as music and dancing.

Drive through luminaria-Hopefully in June. Watch for details on social media.

The American Cancer Society is fighting cancer on every front.

Our National Cancer Information Center is available 24/7 to help families get answers from a live person wherever they are, no matter what time it is.

Our Hope Lodge here in Salt Lake City serves as a home away from home for cancer patients traveling for treatment. While patients are not staying at Hope Lodge right now due to the pandemic, the Hope Lodge is currently being made available for the University of Utah Health and Huntsman Cancer Institute health care workers who need a place to stay during the COVID-19 pandemic –at no cost.

The Society’s phone-based Reach To Recovery one-on-one support program links new breast cancer patients with survivors who have had a similar diagnosis and treatment plan.

The Society’s phone-based Reach To Recovery one-on-one support program links new breast cancer patients with survivors who have had a similar diagnosis and treatment plan.

For more information about how you can support and join the Relay For Life or get involved please visit their website, Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter.

This article contains sponsored content.