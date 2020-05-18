Can Zerorez help get your doors open quicker?

Zerorez is classified as an essential business since it helps fight against the spread of germs and viruses through cleaning, sanitizing, and disinfecting living surfaces. As residents of the Salt Lake area, we are all experiencing unprecedented times. At Zerorez, we are impacted too, and we truly want to help. “The first thing the CDC recommends is to stay clean,” says Jake Stone, General Manager of Zerorez Salt Lake City.

Zerorez is the industry leader in removing contaminants from carpet and holds the highest rating of “Platinum” by the Carpet and Rug Institute.

The best in cleaning, Zerorez plays a critical part in fighting COVID-19. In addition to cleaning they can apply a Hospital Grade, EPA Registered Disinfectant to any surface in your home. Zerorez’s technicians are taking steps to do their part in keeping everyone healthy as well when on the job. This includes:

Washing hands regularly

Disinfecting equipment between each job.

Staying home when they are not feeling well.

Wearing medical gloves and shoe covers at each job.

Practice social distancing in your home, as appropriate.

To schedule an appointment now, visit Zerorez Salt Lake City.

This article contains sponsored content.