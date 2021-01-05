Benefits of an at-home workout routine for overall health during COVID-19

The change in weather brings colder temperatures and for many that means their usual outdoor workouts are no longer possible. Due to the restrictions at gyms during COVID-19, social distancing, and self-quarantining have made it harder to exercise.

However, trainers recognize regular exercise not only keeps your body healthy, it also staves off depression and improves sleep. Intermountain Healthcare trainers say the answer can be at home workouts.

“There are a wide range of exercises people can do at home and that can be modified depending on a person’s fitness level,” said Marko Lupic, an exercise specialist at Intermountain TOSH ­­– The Orthopedic Specialty Hospital in Murray. “Most important is just moving and maintaining a routine throughout the winter to help your overall health.”

“The mental benefits of exercise are often overlooked, said Lupic. “With less daylight and more time indoors during the winter the mental health benefits are especially important.”

Recently the World Health Organization increased physical activity guidelines for adults and recommends 150-300 minutes of moderate exercise, or 75–150 minutes of vigorous exercise each week.

To help the public, personal trainers at Intermountain TOSH have made a series of simple and free workout videos. The 13 videos focus on different parts of the body, allowing people to customize their workout and keep them fresh.

“A key to sticking with a workout routine is to change things up so people don’t get bored,” said Lupic.

Lupic reminds people who want to be successful at their workout routine to go at their own pace and not try to do too much at once. Doing too much can lead to injury and discourage people to continue working out.

“While you do want to challenge yourself, people have to remember it’s not a competition with others, it’s about achieving personal goals,” said Lupic.

Trainers note that many workouts don’t require fancy equipment and can be done with just a person’s body weight. Lupic said there are ways to modify the workout routine so it can be less or more challenging depending on a person’s fitness level.

Lupic recommends people do a circuit workout which is a variety of exercises done back to back with short breaks in-between. This gives participants the extra benefit of a cardio workout along with their strength training. Lupic notes that an elevated heart rate is key to a successful exercise routine and better health.

