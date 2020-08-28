Become a better parent and spouse

Travis Whittaker, Maple Mountain Recovery’s Chief Business Officer joined Emily Clark on ABC4 today to talk about addiction and recovery for those suffering from addiction.

During the pandemic people who are feeling stressed are self-medicating and it is apparent because Alcohol sales are up by almost 300%. ABC4 viewers may find that they have the time to take off work to help become a better person, parent, and spouse and Maple Mountain Recovery has the Rapid CDC COVID-19 tests to make sure all clients and staff are safe and do not put other guests at risk.

Maple Mountain Recovery offers cutting-edge technologies and professional knowledge that comes from long term experiences in the field of substance abuse and mental health treatment. The many different programs used are based on research and a passion to give clients the best treatment possible.

All of the programs that Maple Mountain Recovery offers are carefully chosen to help clients understand their challenges and how to treat themselves. During their stay, clients will also work with a recovery coach and a case manager to build a recovery and aftercare plan.

Programming at Maple Mountain Recovery is not only effective, it’s an experience that changes lives. Most of the program incorporates Experiential Therapy to help give clients the best opportunity for success. Clients enjoy long-lasting recovery and happy relationships.

