American Cancer Society of Utah donating in-home kits in place of BIG DIG event

What would have been the American Cancer Society Utah Division’s third annual Big Dig construction event, will be heading to the homes of children most affected by the disease.

The now virtual event, is coming to children rather having them visit. Families most affected will receive a build-kit generously donated from Home Depot in place of the in-person event.

You can still daonate at UTBigDig.com

The donations right now are the biggest way tyou can support, and the society is aking for help through their website. Its a great way to can help others that are having a hard time as most all of us are.

Childhood cancer is still the leading disease cause of death for youth from ages 1-19. Approximately 1 in 389 kids will be diagnosed before the age of 15. This year we will see around 11,000 diagnosed under 14 years of age. One-thousand of those, will likely die from cancer.

However, the American Cancer Society does all it can to support research which improves treatments and breakthroughs. Since 1975, childhood cancer death has decreased by 50%.

To donate, please go to UTBIGDIG.org.

This article contains sponsored content.