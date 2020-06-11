American Cancer Society gets creative during COVID-19 pandemic

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – The Coronavirus Pandemic is impacting a lot of non-profit organizations, forcing them to change how they provide services and raise money. The American Cancer Society is adjusting how it connects with cancer patients, caregivers and others who utilize the agency’s life-saving resources by making use of digital and virtual alternatives to in-person events and activities.

Cidne Christensen, Community Development Director for the American Cancer Society based in Salt Lake City says COVID-19 is putting a lot of people at risk, especially people with cancer and those working to support cancer patients. The organization is looking for people to join their efforts to raise money and keep their life-saving resources readily available to those in need.

Level Up For Life is a newer fundraising campaign for The American Cancer Society, taking place Father’s Day Weekend, June 19-21. Level Up For Life gives gamers and streamers the opportunity to support the American Cancer Society in the fight against cancer. Gamers can set up a charity fundraising stream then play in honor or memory of someone in their life that has been affected by cancer. They can raise money wherever they stream. You sign up to participate at Tiltify, search for the American Cancer Society and Level Up For Life.

The American Cancer Society’s long-running fundraising event, Relay For Life of Utah, is going virtual in some communities, including a statewide virtual relay – United As One – on July 11, 2020. Participants can form teams right now, make donations, raise funds and support the overall fight against cancer. On July 11th, participants will honor survivors, have access to various entertainment and be a part of a virtual luminaria ceremony, a tradition of the in-person Relay For Life events. Check out Relay For Life of Utah on Facebook or online at RelayForLife.org.

Visit the American Cancer Society online for more information on how to participate in upcoming events or to learn more about the resources available to people with cancer and caregivers. There’s also a 24/7 hotline to call: 1-800-227-2345. Video conferencing is also now available to help get people the support they need.

Funds now in Utah, The American Cancer Society is supporting 7 multi-year research grants totaling $3.9 million.