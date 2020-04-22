Alternate options to see your Doctor are available to stay safe

Dr. Preston Wilson with MountainStar Medical Group joined ABC4’s Emily Clark to discuss MountainStar Medical Group and what they’re clinics are offering.

MountainStar Medical Group is offering a telehealth option to patients right now during COVID-19, Including primary care practices like Dr. Preston Wilson’s at Jordan Family Health to specialty practices.

What is a telehealth visit?

This is a real-time, virtual visit with your provider simply using your existing mobile device or computer, from the comfort of your home, or wherever you may be. Depending on your needs your provider will determine whether a telehealth visit is right for you. It’s especially beneficial for medicine refills, annual visits, acute visits such as rash and mental health consults.

How do I schedule my telehealth visit?

Simply call your doctors office as you normally would to schedule an appointment, and let us know that you are interested in a telehealth visit. If you’re unsure about telehealth because of technology, our staff is great at walking through the process with patients who don’t feel as comfortable and will be happy to assist.

Keep in mind, clinics are still open and we are going through every precaution to keep any patient that chooses to come into the office or needs to for any reason, safe. Please call ahead of time to make sure we can take care of your needs.

