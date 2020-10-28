Advancements in robotics with surgery

Dr. Jeffery Jackson with St. Mark’s Hospital joined Rick Aaron on ABC4 to talk about the advancements in Robotic Knee Surgery and the benefits for those having surgery.

Dr. Jackson tells us that there are 2 primary benefits. Precision in the sizing of the implant and Balancing of the surgery itself. This also means the surgery is less invasive for quick recovery and less soft tissue damage. Makes sure nothing else gets cut or is out of place during the surgery.

It’s a common misconception that the robot actually performs the surgery. The Robot is more of a guide and a computer that helps the doctor to be precise. There is a robotic arm the doctor controls. Dr. Jackson tells us that he had a patient who didn’t want a robot to perform the surgery, but with a consultation, the doctor can explain how it works.

A few suggestions for those who would want to consider Robotic Knee Surgery are those with advanced arthritis. Not for those with minor arthritis or other injuries. If your knee is affecting your quality of life or performing regular activities, Come see us. We will always look at non-operative options first like:

Injections

Physical Therapy

Etc.

St. Mark’s hospital has been set apart when it comes to Robotic surgery because they have invested in robotics to make it a priority for their patients. There are a few common misconceptions about robotics that it cost more but that is not true. Robotics was the best investment because it’s the best care available to the St. Marks team and Patients.

Many precautions are in place for COVID-19 so patients don’t have to live with knee pain: Low number of COVID patients at the hospital All patients and staff screened. COVID patients separate from regular patients



If you would like to learn more please visit the St. Marks Orthopaedics Clinic website.

This article contains sponsored content.