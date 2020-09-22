Addiction treatment and recovery amid the COVID Pandemic

The Intermountain Healthcare Dayspring Program is an outpatient substance use disorder (substance abuse) treatment program that helps people recover from addiction, build strong coping skills, and develop ways to remain safe from drug or alcohol use. Also, because of the resources available through Intermountain Healthcare, Dayspring can provide access to additional psychiatry, primary care, and family medicine to ensure integrated, holistic care.

All of the services at Intermountain Dayspring are offered in an outpatient setting where clinicians offer two primary levels of treatment:

Standard Outpatient: This may include one or more types of treatment, including Medication-Assisted Treatment, group therapy, or individual therapy. Treatment services are based on the individual’s needs and treatment goals. Standard outpatient treatment offers up to nine hours of treatment each week.

Intensive Outpatient: Substance use disorder Intensive Outpatient Programs are used for people who are dealing with addiction disorders, or have mental and substance use disorders together, but don’t require medical detoxification or 24-hour supervision.

IOP’s are sometimes used instead of inpatient and residential treatment and offer up to 19 hours of treatment each week. These programs are designed to establish emotional supports and help to prevent relapse by building coping strategies. Dayspring provides an IOP that allows patients to keep their family and work responsibilities while they participate in treatment.

Outpatient Care Options:

– Partial Hospitalizations: this includes working with a therapist and psychiatrist, but you sleep in your own bed at night.

– Night Options: Work during the day and get treatments in clinic at night

– Regular outpatient option

If you are concerned about addiction, please reach out to a professional for help and choose the options that best suit your needs.

Intermountain Dayspring Treatment and Recovery Centers are located across the Wasatch Front from Cache County to Utah County.

Treatment may include any of the following interventions:

– Group Treatment – Our educational group sessions are based on the latest research and information, and use the Seeking Safety model and materials to treat trauma and addiction. We also use “experiential” groups to help build creativity and emotional strength. Community support programs are encouraged as another means of support and connection with a world-wide recovery community.

– Individual Treatment – You can meet with a personal counselor or therapist to discuss issues you feel are too personal to process in groups. You will also meet individually with a therapist to review treatment progress and individual treatment goals.

– Family Treatment – Support from family and friends is very important to treatment outcomes. Dayspring offers Family Groups and urges close family members and friends to participate with you. These groups focus on the impact of addiction on your life. Together, you and your family and friends make necessary life changes that help support your recovery.

– Drug Testing – As with most treatment programs, Dayspring provides drug testing to help you show progress and responsibility.

– Medication-Assisted Treatment – In some cases, medication-assisted treatment (MAT) is combined with counseling to help relieve withdrawal symptoms and cravings that lead to continued drug or alcohol use. MAT is most often used when treating addiction to opioids, alcohol, or tobacco.

– Opioid Treatment Program – Dayspring in Logan offers an Opioid Treatment Program (OTP). An OTP is a special clinic that provides medication-assisted treatment for people diagnosed with an opioid use disorder. This clinic provides access to buprenorphine [byoo-pren-OR-fin], methadone [METH-eh-done], and naltrexone [nal-TREX-own] for the treatment of opioid use disorder but specializes in the use of methadone. If you are receiving treatment, you will visit the clinic daily for treatment, and slowly move toward incremental take home dosing as you recover.

– Continuing Care – When you reach your treatment goals, you are encouraged to participate in Continuing Care groups, often referred to as “Aftercare,” for ongoing help. These groups are open to all Dayspring patients and you can participate for as long as you would like.

For more information regarding mental health surrounding substance abuse and addiction recovery, contact the Intermountain Emotional Health Relief Hotline at: 833.442.2211

For more information, please visit https://intermountainhealthcare.org/services/behavioral-health/dayspring/

