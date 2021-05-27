A ‘Weigh to Health’ that lasts; Intermountain program helping fight prediabetes

Diet fats come and go, but Intermountain Healthcare can teach you the real way to loose weight and keep it off with the ‘Weigh to Health’ program.

One in three adults nationwide have prediabetes. Jim Payne was one of them.

Payne explained, “It finally got to the point where I was in my early 50s, I was a grandfather, I was close to being prediabetic and was about 30 pounds over weight.”

Payne was ready for a change, but he wanted a lifelong change. That’s when he signed up for Intermountain Healthcare’s ‘Weigh to Health’ program. This CDC Accredited National Diabetes Prevention Program teaches people the path to a healthier lifestyle.

Rather than wait for Type 2 diabetes to emerge, Adams recommends people heed the following risk factors and ask their provider if they need a blood-sugar test:

• Overweight or obese

• 45 years or older

• A parent or sibling has type 2 diabetes

• Physically active less than three times a week

• History of diabetes during pregnancy or giving birth to a baby who weighed more than 9 pounds

• Polycystic ovary syndrome

• African American, Latinx, American Indian, Pacific Islander, or Asian American ethnicity.

The program is a one-year commitment filled with classes and discussions. Payne explained, “We learned correct nutrition, we learned how to read nutritional labels, we learned about emotional eating, the psychology of eating, we learned about cooking healthy and exercise – there really is no magic pill, right.”

‘Weigh to Health’ brings Intermountain Dieticians and participants together to learn the way to not just better health, but a sustainable lifestyle.

Karlee Adams is a Registered Dietician and the coordinator from the program. She said the program will, “make sure you are building those healthy lifestyles so you can keep up with this long term.”

The program’s courses include exercise basics, cooking skills and stress management. not only are there group sessions, but one-on-one opportunities for people to meet with an Intermountain dietician.

Adams explained, “We can support you and whatever you want to do.”

While this program may have a prediabetes emphasis, anyone and everyone is encouraged to join.

On average, Weigh to Health program participants:

• Increase average moderate physical activity by 60 minutes per week to a total of 137 minutes per week.

• Increase fruit and vegetable intake from 2.7 to 4.1 servings per day.

• Reduce screen time from 3.5 hrs. to 2.7 hours per day.

• Increase meals eaten at a table without distractions from 4.8 to 7.9 meals per week.

• Decrease sugar sweetened beverage intake from 2.9 to 1.1 drinks per week.

For Payne, his year of learning not only helped him with his initial goal; but changed his life.

Payne reported, “It became a habit and two years later I’m really happy to report I lost the initial 25 pounds and it’s stayed off.” He continued, “My feet don’t hurt any more, I have more energy and I feel that this will be something for the rest of my life.”>

Payne is not alone. ‘Weigh to Health’ participants lose an average of 5.1 percent of their starting weight and keep it off. There isn’t a magic pill, this is the lesson for a healthier life.

If you want to sign up for the program, click here: Intermountain Healthcare Weigh To Health Program.

