A patent on powered water

Zerorez is classified as an essential business since it helps fight against the spread of germs and viruses through cleaning, sanitizing, and disinfecting living surfaces. Zerorez is the industry leader in removing contaminants from carpet and holds the highest rating of “Platinum” by the Carpet and Rug Institute. As more businesses start to consider opening-up to the public, they’ve been calling Zerorez nonstop to get their business cleaned as soon as possible!

The Powered Water technology from Zerorez allows them to clean your surfaces without the use of detergents or harsh chemicals, which means your carpet stays cleaner longer, unlike other carpet cleaning companies.

Powered Water is applied to your carpet through our patented process that loosens embedded dirt to the base of the fibers using high-efficiency jets. The wand that Zerorez uses, outperforms other top selling wands on the market by removing embedded soils, and detergents left behind by other cleaners, and other debris while allowing for a fast-drying surface.

The best in cleaning, Zerorez plays a critical part in fighting COVID-19. In addition to cleaning they can apply a Hospital Grade, EPA Registered Disinfectant to any surface in your home. Zerorez’s technicians are taking steps to do their part in keeping everyone healthy as well when on the job. This includes:

Washing hands regularly

Disinfecting equipment between each job.

Staying home when they are not feeling well.

Wearing medical gloves and shoe covers at each job.

Practice social distancing in your home, as appropriate.

Right now Zerorez is cleaning for $33 per room – but if you scheduler at least three rooms, and mention this segment, they’ll clean the 4th room for free!

To schedule an appointment now, visit Zerorez Salt Lake City.

This article contains sponsored content.