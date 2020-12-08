A music school that provides instruments, lessons, classes, and programs for youth

Today on ABC4 Utah Rick Aaron is joined by Steve Auerbach, Executive Director of Salt Lake Academy of Music or SLAM to talk about who they can help benefit and

Steve Auerback tells us that SLAM is a socially-conscious, nonprofit music school that provides instruments, lessons, classes, and programs for youth. Their main focus right now is on youth, ages 6-17 followed by K-12 and seniors by fall 2021. SLAM can serve as many as 250 students weekly.

SLAM teaches musical craft by nurturing music-learning, performance, and production to build student’s confidence to do great things in-studio, on-stage, and in-life while amplifying their voices for the world to hear.

SLAM is inclusive and provides opportunities for all children, regardless of background or economics. Most other music schools in our community are private, for-profit businesses not designed to serve all children. SLAM has both affluent and lower-income students. If the last 100 years of modern music have taught us anything, it has taught us that the walls of exclusivity do not apply to music. SLAM focuses on removing those barriers.

PROGRAMS & SERVICES SLAM PROVIDE’s:

Lessons Program

SLAM faculty is growing more and more diverse with lots of Masters-level instructors who teach most instruments for classical, rock, jazz, blues, Americana, country, and bluegrass. Lessons are open-enrollment, you can start anytime and pricing is on a sliding fee scale from free-to-fee.

Recording Arts Program

SLAM teaches audio and recording production including electronic music and hip hop. Auditions are scheduled on Tuesday afternoons in December through January and pricing is on a sliding fee scale from free-to-fee.

Performance Program

SLAM students each perform at as many as 20 festivals, fairs, galas, events, and venue shows each year. For example, in summer 2020 we had 3 bands scheduled for Deer Valley Amphitheater alone, as well as Utah Arts Festival, Craft Lake City Festival, and Urban Arts Festival. Auditions are scheduled on Tuesday afternoons in December through January and pricing is on a sliding fee scale from free-to-fee.

Musical Instrument Recycling Program

SLAM’s musical instrument recycling program is called SLAMEX and encourages the community to donate an under-used musical instrument so that we can put it in the hands of a child who may not have access. So a parent might say, I can afford lessons, but I cannot afford the instrument. SLAM makes that happen!

HEALTHY UTAH

SLAM is marking 6 month of incident-free Covid-19 safety due to diligent policy and procedure

SLAM provides a place to belong for all kids who are not ‘mathletes or athletes’

SLAM impacts self-esteem, social skills and family life

Steve Auerbach tells ABC4 Utah that he created and co-founded SLAM to solve an unforeseen community need for financial aid that arose among half of the families between 2009 – 2019. Their team has a 15-year, 100% track record of providing safe, fun, and productive programs for kids to learn a life-long craft that enriches our lives and the lives of others, build confidence and develops life skills.

They will continue to play the vital role that music played in the cultural fabric of northern Utah by providing music for as many as 20 festivals, fairs, galas, and other events each year.

WHERE IS SLAM?

SLAM’s state-of-the-art instructional, rehearsal, production, recording, and live video streaming studios located in the Sugar House District of Salt Lake City on the northside of the Sugar House Shopping Center at 1192 Wilmington Avenue.

ONLINE: Website FACEBOOK.COM/SLAMSLC.ORG INSTAGRAM: #SLAMSLC TWITTER: @SLAMSLC

PHONE: (801) 577-BAND (2263)

SLAM has a $4,4000 matching funds grant from SLC Arts Council. This means that when the community donates $1, it is doubled to $2 and in-turn, the $4,400 becomes $8,800 that can pay for as many as 1,000 30-minute private lessons on a free-to-fee sliding scale! Donate here.

If you’d like to donate instruments, you can go visit their website.

